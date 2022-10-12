Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.13.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $152.60. 158,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967,767. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 155,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

