The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKGFY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,525.00.

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,772. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

