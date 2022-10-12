The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. 21,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

