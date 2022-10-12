The Graph (GRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $587.87 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $587.87 million and approximately $16.41 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Graph has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,900,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of The Graph is 0.08908487 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $17,091,124.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thegraph.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

