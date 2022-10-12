The Graph (GRT) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $611.28 million and $18.78 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Graph has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,900,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of The Graph is 0.08908487 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $17,091,124.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thegraph.com.”

