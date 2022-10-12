The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Boosted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,884,728 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $225.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $172.72 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

