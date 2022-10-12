The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Independent Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

IIT opened at GBX 436.30 ($5.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 450.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 437.06. The company has a market cap of £226.47 million and a PE ratio of 489.89. The Independent Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 385 ($4.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.16 ($7.05).

Get The Independent Investment Trust alerts:

The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for The Independent Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Independent Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.