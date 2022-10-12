The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Independent Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
IIT opened at GBX 436.30 ($5.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 450.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 437.06. The company has a market cap of £226.47 million and a PE ratio of 489.89. The Independent Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 385 ($4.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.16 ($7.05).
The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile
