The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $19.98. 14,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 7,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

The Korea Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

Institutional Trading of The Korea Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

