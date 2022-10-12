The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,891. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.