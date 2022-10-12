The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 367,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,891. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.