The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $6.90. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 19,331 shares trading hands.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

