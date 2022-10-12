The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.91 Per Share

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.9133 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Shares of PG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.43. 6,823,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,547,993. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.32.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

