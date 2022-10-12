The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Southern by 10.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 25,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Southern stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,678. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

