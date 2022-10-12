The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 949.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,199 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 64,521 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,045,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $383,040,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. 52,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,331. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.