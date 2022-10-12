Thomasville National Bank Acquires 555 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $155.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.99 and a 200-day moving average of $167.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

