Thomasville National Bank Sells 355 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

