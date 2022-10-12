Threshold Price Hits $0.0287 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $286.74 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,150.16 or 0.99998994 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001724 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02883426 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,133,433.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.