Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.28

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 19637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRY. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Thryv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $714.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. Thryv had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 41,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,440,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,653,327.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,266 shares of company stock valued at $16,968,121. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76,176 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Thryv by 13.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

