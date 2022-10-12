Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in September

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tiger Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TBLMY remained flat at $9.19 during trading on Wednesday. Tiger Brands has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.
Tiger Brands Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tiger Brands (TBLMY)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.