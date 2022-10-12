Tokocrypto (TKO) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $116.54 million and $225,296.00 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

