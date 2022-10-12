Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.29

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.29 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 174531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.98.

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

