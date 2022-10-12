Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.83% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MODG. TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE MODG traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $17.92. 46,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,055. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

