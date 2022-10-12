Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Down 5.1%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 43,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 51,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Torq Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$74.77 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Torq Resources news, Director Jeffrey Robert Mason purchased 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$111,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$625,050.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

Featured Articles

