Totally (LON:TLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30.05 ($0.36), with a volume of 448764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.38).

Totally Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.33. The stock has a market cap of £56.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3,150.00.

Totally Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.