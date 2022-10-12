Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tower One Wireless Trading Up 9.5 %

Tower One Wireless stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 2,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,421. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Tower One Wireless has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

About Tower One Wireless

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.