Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $200.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.