Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vodafone Group Public Call Options (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 21,737 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 263% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,996 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

About Vodafone Group Public

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 482,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.