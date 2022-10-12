Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.78

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.78 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 79.39 ($0.96). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 78 ($0.94), with a volume of 28,032 shares traded.

Transense Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.69. The company has a market capitalization of £12.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,550.00.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

Further Reading

