Travala.com Price Down 8.1% This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $36.92 million and $1.43 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003711 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,937,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is https://reddit.com/r/travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official message board is blog.travala.com. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @travalacom. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Travala.com has a current supply of 61,011,389 with 51,937,507.23 in circulation. The last known price of Travala.com is 0.73139144 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $856,291.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.travala.com/.”

