Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $52,340,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,757,000 after buying an additional 817,795 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 198.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 668,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TNL stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.72. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

