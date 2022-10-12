Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,040 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.57. 85,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.