Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,460,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,126,967,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.74. 53,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,193. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

