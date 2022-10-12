Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.85. 50,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,709. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $164.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.64.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

