Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of DFEN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,729. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

