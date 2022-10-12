Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $677,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,496. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96.

