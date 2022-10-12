Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,154,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $180.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $178.52 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

