Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 200,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,886,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Insider Activity

Amgen Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.75. 53,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,680. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

