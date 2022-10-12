Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,712 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $912,000. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 127,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $263.42. 1,643,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,412,148. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $261.03 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.64 and its 200-day moving average is $305.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

