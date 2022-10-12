Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 997 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

BAC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. 685,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,253,555. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

