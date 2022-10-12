Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Reaches One Day Volume of $272,077.00

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $272,077.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,145.79 or 1.00011527 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002392 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00040743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060676 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022858 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab. The official message board for Trias Token (new) is triaslab.medium.com. The official website for Trias Token (new) is www.trias.one.

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a cryptocurrency . Trias Token (new) has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,600,000 in circulation. The last known price of Trias Token (new) is 0.82778345 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $335,647.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trias.one/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias Token (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias Token (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

