Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

TOLWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 3.5 %

Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

