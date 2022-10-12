TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.