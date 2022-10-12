Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Announces Dividend of $0.78

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Bank, N.A. stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

