Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Announces Dividend of $0.78

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Price Performance
Shares of Trinity Bank, N.A. stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46.
About Trinity Bank, N.A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Bank, N.A. (TYBT)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.