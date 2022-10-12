Trinity Network Credit Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $127,342.99 and $23,471.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @trinityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is https://reddit.com/r/trinitytnc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

