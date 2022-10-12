TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.73

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and traded as low as $10.96. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 188,876 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $400.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.70%.

Insider Transactions at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

