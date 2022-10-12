Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TTBXF. Barclays lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTBXF remained flat at $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

