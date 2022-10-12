True North Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,957,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $286.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.08.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

