True North Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 5.7 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE MPW opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.