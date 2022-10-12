TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,580 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.31% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $82,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after buying an additional 272,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $86.04.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

