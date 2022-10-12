TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.78. 33,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,436. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $196.23 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

